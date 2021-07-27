Parliament Live: Lok Sabha to discuss yesterday's unfinished business; Oppn ruckus may disrupt proceedings

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11 am today after Opposition members continued to raise slogans against the government on various issues. During the brief period for which the House functioned, two Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Stay tuned for updates.
Over 90 MPs denied opportunity to raise issues due to disruption so far: Naidu
Concerned over the continuous disruption in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said around 90 MPs who submitted notices to raise issues of public importance were denied opportunity in the House due to the protests by Opposition MPs.
Lok Sabha to consider matters today that were not completed yesterday due to multiple adjournments caused by Opposition ruckus.
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for July 27
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for July 27
We’re not disrupting Parliament. PM, Shah are running away from questions: Derek O'Brien
Parliament is witnessing protests by the Opposition over a variety of issues, including Pegasus snooping, farmers' protest, price rise and fuel price hike among others. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien explains to DH's Shemin Joy on why his party and other Opposition parties are up in arms against the Narendra Modi government.
Parliament passes Bill to declare 2 food tech institutes as institutes of national importance
A Bill that seeks to declare Haryana-based NIFTEM and Tamil Nadu-based IIFPT as institutions of national importance was passed in Parliament on Monday, which Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said will further boost the sector.
Govt tables Bill in Lok Sabha to amend insolvency law
The government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the insolvency law and provide for a pre-packaged resolution process for stressed MSMEs. The proposed amendments would enable the government to notify the threshold of a default not exceeding Rs 1 crore for initiation of pre-packaged resolution process. The government has already prescribed the threshold of Rs 10 lakh for this purpose.