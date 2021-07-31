Parliament highlights: BJP demands Shashi Tharoor be removed from IT panel

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday urged the Lok Sabha speaker to "initiate urgent action and dismiss" Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from the parliamentary standing committee on information technology's chairmanship. Stalemate in Parliament over Pegasus revelations continued for the second consecutive week as the Opposition disrupted proceedings demanding a discussion on the snooping allegations, which the government dubbed as a “non-issue”. Stay tuned for updates.
Rajya Sabha passes Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill
The Rajya Saha on Friday passed the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to create the post of 'non-executive chairman'.
Read more
P Chidambaram attacks Centre over Pegasus, asks whether it will give up 'ostrich-like attitude'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday attacked the government over the Pegasus snooping allegations, asking whether it will give up its "ostrich-like attitude" and agree to the Opposition's demand for a full discussion in Parliament on the issue.
Read more
BJP MP writes to Om Birla, demands Shashi Tharoor's removal as chairperson of IT Panel
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday urged the Lok Sabha speaker to "initiate urgent action and dismiss" Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from the parliamentary standing committee on information technology's chairmanship, saying otherwise he will continue to raise "irrelevant issues".
Read more
Disruptions over Pegasus continue half-way through Monsoon Session
Stalemate in Parliament over Pegasus revelationscontinuedfor the second consecutive week as the Oppositiondisruptedproceedings demanding a discussion on the snooping allegations, which the government dubbed as a “non-issue”.
Read more