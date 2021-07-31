Parliament highlights: BJP demands Shashi Tharoor be removed from IT panel

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday urged the Lok Sabha speaker to "initiate urgent action and dismiss" Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from the parliamentary standing committee on information technology's chairmanship. Stalemate in Parliament over Pegasus revelations continued for the second consecutive week as the Opposition disrupted proceedings demanding a discussion on the snooping allegations, which the government dubbed as a “non-issue”. Stay tuned for updates.