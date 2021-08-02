Parliament Live: Lok Sabha may discuss Covid-19 today; two Bills to be taken up in Rajya Sabha
updated: Aug 02 2021, 08:43 ist
In the ongoing monsoon session, the two Houses of Parliament will take up two Bills each, and the Lower House will discuss the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
08:41
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told PTIthe government is ready to discuss all issues that are related to people and expressed hope that the impasse between the government and the Opposition will be broken allowing Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function smoothly.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business, except passage of some bills, amid continued protests by Opposition parties over the Pegasus and farmers' issues since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 19. The Opposition and the government are locked in a standoff with the former seeking a debate over the Pegasus issue. (PTI)
08:35
AIMIM chief Owaisi holds Central govt responsible for disruptions in monsoon session of Parliament
With the monsoon session of Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday blamed the Narendra Modi government for the current deadlock, alleging it was entirely responsible for Parliament not functioning.
Opposition parties are demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue and want to raise issues including over deaths of people during the second wave of Covid-19, farmers' protest which has been going for the past several months, but the government is not ready to listen and answer, the Hyderabad MP told reporters.
08:34
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion in the House on 'Pegasus Project' media report, in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.
08:05
Rs 130 cr of taxpayer money lost in Parliament disruptions
So far Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of the possible 107. Thus around 89 hours of working time have been wasted. This means that the total loss to the taxpayers is more than Rs 133 crore.
Today in Parliament: Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha will discuss for consideration and passing The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Inland Vessels Bill 2021.
Today in Parliament: Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha will take up a short discussion on Covid-19.
Bills to be taken up include:The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 (introduced in the Budget Session) will be withdrawn and a new bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha.
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 will also be taken up