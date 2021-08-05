Parliament Live: Five Bills to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today, a discussion on Covid-19 likely

The ruling BJP lashed out at the Opposition on Wednesday for continuously disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and also took a dig at the "papri-chaat" remark of a TMC leader, saying he can have fish curry but must not turn Parliament into a fish market. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
The Committee on Finance is scheduled to take evidence from the RBI Governor on strengthening RBI's regulatory and operational capabilities.
The Committee on Agriculture is also scheduled to consider and adopt its draft Reports on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana andStatus of Veterinary Services and Availability of Animal Vaccine in India.
Today in Parliament
Five bills are scheduled to be discussed and passed in Rajya Sabha today including the Essential Defence Services, General Insurance Business Nationalization (A) Bills.
A debate on Covid-19 is scheduled in Lok Sabha. Water Resources, Rural Dev, Estimates and Energy Committees will table reports.
Rajya Sabha discussed and passedthe Limited Liability Partnership (A) Bill, 2021 in ~23 mins.
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (A) Bill, 2021 was passed in ~16 mins and the AERA (A) Bill, 2021 was passed in ~18 mins on Wednesday.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Wednesday said the suspension of six party MPs in Rajya Sabha during the day for protesting against the Pegasus snooping controversy has proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime has conceded defeat in the case and vowed to carry on the "fight for truth".
Govt trying to divide Opposition, but has failed: TMC after suspension of 6 MPs
The TMC hit out at the government on Wednesday after the suspension of the party's six MPs for unruly conduct in Rajya Sabha, alleging that it was trying to divide the Opposition by allowing discussion on farm laws while ignoring the demand on Pegasus snooping issue.
It asserted that the Opposition stands united in its efforts to corner the government over the spyware issue.
Rajya Sabha security officer injured after TMC MPs' suspension
A woman security officer of Parliament on Wednesday suffered minor injuries when suspended Trinamool Congress MPs tried to enter Rajya Sabha Chamber after the House adjourned for the day.
Govt will have to tell who bought Pegasus: Kharge
Parliament has witnessed disruption throughout the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge spoke toDH's Shemin Joy on the demands and strategy of Opposition, passing of bills in din and issues raised by them.
Don't turn Parliament into fish market: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to Opposition
The ruling BJP lashed out at the Opposition on Wednesday for continuously disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and also took a dig at the "papri-chaat" remark of a TMC leader, saying he can have fish curry but must not turn Parliament into a fish market.
