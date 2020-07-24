MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches papad to help fight Covid-19, gets trolled

MoS Arjun Meghwal launches papad to help fight Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 24 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 12:15 ist
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

In another bout of embarrassment to the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal endorsed a 'papad' brand to help fight Covid-19, claiming that it contains ingredients that help develop antibodies. 

In the video launching 'habhiji Papad', Meghwal makes claims about the health benefits of consuming the papad. "It will be very helpful in fighting coronavirus," he is heard saying.

He further adds that the papad has been manufactured under the PM Modi's initiative, Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. "Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, a manufacturer has produced papad with the name 'Bhabhiji papad and it will help fighting coronavirus. My best wishes to them and I hope they will succeed."

This comes at a time when countries across the globe are in a race to find Covid-19 vaccine. Even as many nations have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus, the virus has infected more than 1.5 crore people and claimed over 6 lakh lives. 

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 Covid-19 cases taking the country's virus tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.  The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

After the video went viral on the internet, Arjun Ram Meghwal was brutally trolled. The Opposition jumped the opportunity to take a dig at the BJP and its leadership. "BJP leaders like this-selling papad as COVID cure is the reason why Congress brought in Right to Education in India," wrote Youth Congress.

Here are a few reactions to his video on Twitter:

 

