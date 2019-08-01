Motor vehicle bill passed, full list of penalties

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 01 2019, 11:12am ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2019, 11:30am ist

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeking a much stricter and stringent set of rules to curb the growing traffic problems and corruption in the system.

From violating driving license to travelling without wearing a helmet, each and every traffic offence fines have been updated with higher penalties seeking better road safeties.

According to transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the legislation will now instil fear of law in people who violate traffic rules as an intelligent traffic system is going to nab the offenders.

Here's the list of changes in the penalty:

  OLD PENALTIES NEW PENALTIES
General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500
Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500
Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs500
Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)                                             Rs 500 Rs 2000
Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000
Driving without licence (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000
Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000
Oversized vehicles (182B)  New Rs 5000
Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV,  Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000   Upto Rs 5000
Drunken driving (185)  Rs 2000 Rs 10,000
Speeding/ Racing (189)  Rs 500 Rs 5,000
Vehicle without permit (192A)  Upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000
Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
Overloading of Passengers (194A)   N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger
Seat Belt (194 B)  Rs 100 Rs 1,000
Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)   Rs 100     Rs 2,000, Disqualification of licence for 3 months
Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)   New Rs 10,000
Driving without insurance (196)  Rs 1,000     Rs 2,000
Offences by Juveniles (199)  New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
Power of officers to impound documents (206)   N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section
