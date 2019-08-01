Motor vehicle bill passed, full list of penalties

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeking a much stricter and stringent set of rules to curb the growing traffic problems and corruption in the system.

From violating driving license to travelling without wearing a helmet, each and every traffic offence fines have been updated with higher penalties seeking better road safeties.

According to transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the legislation will now instil fear of law in people who violate traffic rules as an intelligent traffic system is going to nab the offenders.

Here's the list of changes in the penalty: