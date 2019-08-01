Motor vehicle bill passed, full list of penalties

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeking a much stricter and stringent set of rules to curb the growing traffic problems and corruption in the system.
From violating driving license to travelling without wearing a helmet, each and every traffic offence fines have been updated with higher penalties seeking better road safeties.
According to transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the legislation will now instil fear of law in people who violate traffic rules as an intelligent traffic system is going to nab the offenders.
Here's the list of changes in the penalty:
|OLD PENALTIES
|NEW PENALTIES
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs 200
|Rs500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without licence (181)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs 400
|Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Upto Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without permit (192A)
|Upto Rs 5000
|Upto Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|Rs 2,000, Disqualification of licence for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insurance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offences by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section
