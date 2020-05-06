Move to shift Indian Railways Institute out of Bihar may derail JD(U)-BJP ties

Barely five months before the Assembly elections in Bihar, the Centre’s move to shift Indian Railway’s training institute from Jamalpur (in Munger) to Lucknow in UP threatens to derail the already strained ties between the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP.

The latest bone of contention in shifting the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE) to Lucknow comes close on the heels of Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal questioning Nitish Kumar Government over handling the issue of return of migrants and students from other states and asking Bihar regime to “take lessons from Yogi Government.”

Taking umbrage at the Centre’s decision to shift IRIMEE to Lucknow, the JD (U) national general secretary and a key ministerial colleague of Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Jha on Wednesday said Bihar has taken exception to the Railway Ministry order of April 24 to shift the premier training institute from Bihar to UP and has asked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to intervene on this “regressive move.”

“Hon CM Sri @Nitishkumar has written a letter on May 1 to Rail Min Sri@PiyushGoyal requesting him to immediately rescind this decision. IRIMEE represents rich legacy of Railways & Bihar. Its great historical linkage with Bihar needs to be strengthened & not severed. @PMOIndia,” tweeted Jha, a key Nitish’s aide.

Established in 1888, one of the oldest training institutes of Indian Railways, the IRIMEE has been the most coveted centre for training to Indian Railway’s top brains since 1927. “How can a legacy of 93 years be wiped off so brazenly,” wondered Nitish’s aide, through his another tweet.

The JD (U) angst stems from the fact that the Centre had earlier rejected Nitish Kumar’s demand to make Patna University a Central University. With barely few months left before the much-awaited Assembly election in Bihar is announced, the latest row could snowball into major controversy as Nitish, during his tenure as Railway Minister (in Vajpayee regime) had made efforts in refurbishing the railway training institute at Jamalpur in Bihar.