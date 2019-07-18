MP CM: First state to have electricity storage facility

Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced on Thursday that Madhya Pradesh would become the first state in the country to have an electricity storage facility.

The Congress government in the state had received flak recently for frequent power cuts.

A global tender has been issued for building an electricity storage system, and a team of experts from China would be visiting the state soon, Nath told the Assembly.

He was replying to a discussion on grants for various departments.

The chief minister also said that a sector-wise state investment policy would be drafted with its focus on employment generation.

Stating that only a tiny proportion of investment in India including that from foreign investors came to Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years, Nath said the "work culture" of the state needs to change.

His government was aiming to turn Madhya Pradesh into a hub for artificial intelligence-related industry, he said.

The youth must be exposed to new technologies and imparted the skills needed for getting good jobs, he said.