Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to Critical Care Unit

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 03 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 14:04 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. 

He is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, Medanta Hospital said in a statement. 

More to follow...

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

