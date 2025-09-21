<p>Gabriel Martinelli netted a last-gasp goal as Arsenal held Manchester City 1-1 in a thrilling Premier League tie at home.</p><p>Martinelli's goal which came in the 93rd minute cancelled out Erling Haaland 9th minute strike which had given the visitors an early advantage at the Emirates Stadium</p>.Premier League: Battlelines drawn for Arsenal vs City tie as Manchester United down Chelsea.<p>City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.</p><p>Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at half-time gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.</p><p>City had seemed to have weathered the storm until Martinelli ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.</p><p>Meanwhile, Aston Villa still remain winless this season after blowing a one-goal and a man advantage in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, while Newcastle were held 0-0 at Bournemouth in the other matches held on Sunday.</p><p><strong>COLLATED RESULTS: </strong></p><p><strong>Played on Sunday</strong></p><p>Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 0</p><p>Sunderland 1 (Isidor 75) Aston Villa 1 (Cash 67)</p><p>Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 90+3) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 9)</p><p><strong>Played Saturday</strong></p><p>Brighton 2 (Minteh 8, Ayari 31) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 43, Van Hecke 82-og)</p><p>Burnley 1 (Anthony 20) Nottingham Forest 1 (Williams 2)</p><p>Fulham 3 (Iwobi 38, Wilson 40, Pinnock 50-og) Brentford 1 (Damsgaard 20)</p><p>Liverpool 2 (Gravenberch 10, Ekitike 29) Everton 1 (Gueye 58)</p><p>Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 14, Casemiro 37) Chelsea 1 (Chalobah 80)</p><p>West Ham 1 (Bowen 49) Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 37, Mitchell 68)</p><p>Wolves 1 (Krejci 8) Leeds 3 (Calvert-Lewin 31, Stach 39, Okafor 45)</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>