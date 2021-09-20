Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor-model Shilpa Shetty, who was arrested and chargesheeted in the pornography case was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday.

Kundra was given conditional bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 by a Magistrate’s court.

On Saturday, he moved the bail plea through lawyer Prashant Patil, who claimed that he was falsely implicated despite not being named in the original FIR and is being dragged into the case by the police.

Kundra's close associate Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail.

The Mumbai Police had initially chargesheeted nine persons in the case and the supplementary chargesheet named Kundra and Thorpe.

Kundra allegedly used his company’s Mumbai offices to manage daily operations of a sleaze content racket to upload it through the HotShots and Bollyfame apps for paid viewers.

More details to follow...