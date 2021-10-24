Mumbai Drug Bust Live: Financial transactions of accused are under scanner, says NCB official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is scrutinising the financial transactions of all the arrested accused including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said on Saturday. He also said that the agency would oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan before the Bombay High Court, scheduled for hearing on October 26. The NCB has so far arrested 20 persons after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and allegedly seizing narcotic drugs. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.