Mumbai Drug Bust Live: Financial transactions of accused are under scanner, says NCB official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is scrutinising the financial transactions of all the arrested accused including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said on Saturday. He also said that the agency would oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan before the Bombay High Court, scheduled for hearing on October 26. The NCB has so far arrested 20 persons after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and allegedly seizing narcotic drugs. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan leaves Arthur Road Jail after visiting his son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in relation to a drugs case, in Mumbai, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo
Cruise ship drugs case: Financial transactions of accused are under scanner, says NCB official
(PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visits NCB office
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday morning, sources said. Dadlani arrived at the anti-drug agency's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 10 am, carrying an envelope in her hand, they said.
Congress, BJP spar over Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case
Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, on Saturday, alleged Aryan Khan, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai, is being victimised because he is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Drugs will become sugar powder if SRK joins BJP, says Bhujbal
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Mumbai drug bust.