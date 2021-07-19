Mumbai rains live: Moderate to intense spells of rain expected in financial capital

At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Aligarh, Sunday, July 18, 2021.
(PTI)
Parts of the national capital receives incessant rainfall; visuals from the Palam area
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/ thundershowers" in Delhi today
(ANI)
Rain fury claims 30 lives as fifth thunderstorm in a month batters Mumbai
At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in Mumbai after the heavy rains, and many long-distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said.
(PTI)
Torrential Mumbai rains bring back images of July 2005 deluge
Images of the deluge of July 2005 seemed to return to people of Mumbai as they waded through waist-deep waters withstranded vehicles and cooking gas cylinders floatingin floodwaters amid torrential rainfall over the past few days.
Mumbai to see moderate to intense spells of rainfall; Thane may see very intense spells
290 killed in Mumbai landslides over 29 years, over 300 injured
Landslides are a big killer in Mumbai with 290 people losing lives and more than 300 injured in the last 29 years. As many as 22,483 persons live in dangerous places prone to landslides.
