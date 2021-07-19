Mumbai rains live: Moderate to intense spells of rain expected in financial capital

At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.