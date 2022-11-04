Music company files case against Cong leaders for 'illegally' using 'KGF' songs in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

MRT Music, one of the leading record labels from the South, has filed a case against Congress leaders for alleged copyright infringement

The Bengaluru-based record label said that the Congress party has used songs from the movie KGF-2 Hindi without seeking their permission and has utilised them to create marketing videos for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint has been filed against Indian National Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate for alleged infringement of copyrights owned by MRT Music.

In the complaint, the music company said they had invested huge sum of money to acquire the rights of the songs in KGF-2 in Hindi and the office bearers of the Indian National Congress are "liable under both civil and criminal law for infringement of the copyright."

Based on the complaint submitted by MRT Music, the Police have registered an FIR in Crime No. 362/2022 for offenses punishable under sections 403, 465, and 120B r/w Section 34 of the IPC and under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and under Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957 against the Indian National Congress and the aforementioned Congress leaders who have been arrayed as Accused no. 1 to 3 respectively.

"The INC has created a video by unlawfully downloading and synchronising and broadcasting the songs pertaining to the movie KGF – Chapter 2 in Hindi and portraying it to be owned by the INC. They have also used a logo namely 'Bharath Jodo Yatra' in the said video and have broadcast the same on their official social media handles," the media communication from the music label read.