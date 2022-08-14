Must-watch documentaries to understand India's freedom struggle

After a struggle that lasted nearly a hundred years, India attained independence from the erstwhile British empire on August 15, 1947, when the Indian Independence Act 1947 came into effect.

This Monday, India celebrates its 75th year of independence. To mark the occasion, we have shortlisted a few documentaries that shed light on the long-drawn freedom struggle and the road to independence.

India Independent:

India Independent is a short, 20 minute documentary film that crisply captures the major events in India’s nearly a century-long freedom struggle. The film starts with a brief history of ancient India before moving on to the Battle of Plassey in 1757, where Robert Clive’s victory over the forces of Siraj-ud-Daulah paved the way for the eventual occupation of India by Britain. From there on, India Independent showcases the major events and turning points in the freedom struggle.

The film is available on YouTube.

The Flame Burns Bright:

Whereas India Independent provides viewers with an overview of India’s freedom struggle, The Flame Burns Bright focuses specifically on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA) in the fight for freedom. With a run-time of 42 minutes, The Flame Burns Bright provides a detailed look into the life, motivations, and aspirations of Bose and the INA’s failed attempt to wrest control of India from the British.

The Flame Burns bright is also available on YouTube.

Mahatma Gandhi – dying for freedom:

Mahatma Gandhi needs no introduction. As opposed to Bose’s use of force to try and win India’s freedom, Gandhi propagated the use of non-violent means and non-cooperation to help India achieve independence before he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Mahatma Gandhi – dying for freedom not only traces Gandhi’s life and his role in the freedom struggle, but also ropes in scholars to discuss his legacy.

The film is available on YouTube.

India wins Freedom:

A film by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India wins Freedom focuses on the time period that immediately preceded India’s independence on August 15, 1947. It sheds light on dynamic between Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the politics surrounding independence and the partition of India.

India wins Freedom can be found on YouTube.

I am 20:

Another documentary by the Films Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I am 20 contains interviews of several people who were born on Independence Day in 1947. The film, made on the 20th anniversary of India’s independence in 1967, captures the hopes, aspirations, fears, and frustrations of people in a nation coming to terms with its own identity.

I am 20 is also available on YouTube.

