MV Act: Delhi wants to adopt a wait and watch policy

Fines running into Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs two lakh were slapped on two truck drivers in less than a week for overloading and other offences in the national capital but Arvind Kejriwal-led government is in no hurry to slash the penalty and wants to adopt a wait and watch policy.

While on Wednesday Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that the government is "not mulling to dilute" the penalties, Kejriwal on Friday said that his government can can reduce the steep penalties which might be "hurting" people.

At the same time, Kejriwal added that the new structure of fines under the amended motor vehicles act has "improved" road traffic in the city, echoing his transport minister who had said they will take a call on reducing the rates only when it is convinced that such a step is required.

Gehlot also said that they are closely monitoring the measures taken by other states to slash penalties.

The huge fines appeared to have an effect with Delhi Traffic Police statistics showing a 70% decrease in issuance of traffic challans per day since September 1, when the new Motor Vehicle Act was notified.