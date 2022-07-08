My father is innocent: Son of UP man arrested for selling chicken in paper with Hindu god images

Talib Hussain was arrested four days ago over allegations of wrapping the chicken in newspapers that had images of Hindu gods on them. His son, Tabish, and the rest of the staff at his small eatery are still shaken, carefully scanning every piece of paper they use to pack food.

“We don’t sell chicken wrapped in newspaper. We have aluminium foils and bags for that. We give only Rotis wrapped in newspaper. We are not insulting any god,” Tabish told The Indian Express. “My father is an innocent man; he has been running a restaurant for more than 30 years. No one has ever complained about us. The case has no merit,” he added.

Talib was arrested by Sambhal Police in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The FIR filed against him also says he attacked the police with a knife.

Abdul Rashid, a staffer at the eatery, disputed the knife attack claim and said that Talib cooperated. “There’s no knife kept at the billing desk,” he told the publication. “I have worked with Talib for 10-15 years at the restaurant and have never seen him misbehave with anyone.”

Talib has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

His bail hearing is scheduled for next week.