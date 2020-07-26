My son always led from the front: martyred Kargil hero Vikram Batra’s father

21 years ago, Captain Vikram Batra, made the supreme sacrifice while fighting Pakistani forces in the Kargil War. It was a July day in 1999 and Batra was only 24.

The Pakistani forces had occupied Kargil’s outposts In May 1999. In the ensuing ‘Operation Vijay’, Captain Batra killed five Pakistani soldiers in a hand-to hand combat. Even while he was injured, he continued to fight the enemy. On July 9, he took a bullet on his chest and attained martyrdom. The highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra was awarded to him, posthumously.

As the nation observes the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, July 26, to celebrate ‘Operation Vijay’ and to honour Kargil heroes, Captain Vikram Batra's father Giridhar Lal Batra, a former government school principal, spoke to Deccan Herald about his brave son who was often called ‘Shershah’.

“We are proud of him and feel good that people are paying their respects to martyrs like Vikram on this day. Vikram was an outstanding and extraordinary boy, very diligent and brilliant. As a father, I knew he was much ahead of ordinary people. He was given the name ‘Shershah’ because he was very brave,” he says with pride his voice choking with emotion.

“During the Kargil War, he forced his junior man to go back and took his place, and that makes him no ordinary person. He had seen deaths before him during combats but he was never afraid to go all out and fight. He always led from the front,” says the father.

Vikram, who has two elder sisters and a twin brother, grew up in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. He went to DAV Public School and later to Central School. “Even in school, he was excellent in studies, sports as well other extracurricular activities. He represented the school in table tennis at the KVS Nationals. Besides, he also held a green belt in karate, remembers Batra. “His leadership skills were evident, starting from school.”



A young Vikram Batra. Image Credit: GL Batra



While studying at DAV College in Chandigarh, he joined the Air Wing of NCC. Accolades followed him all the way, including the best air wing NCC cadet honour. “He was selected for a 40-day para trooping training. Later, he got the C certificate in NCC and became Senior Under Officer in his NCC unit,” recollects Batra.

Vikram was always interested in the Army. “His maternal grandfather and a few of my forefathers were in the Army. Besides, he was studying in Central School which was located in the military area. He was very impressed with the disciplined life of the Army officers. All this triggered in him an interest in joining the Army,” says Batra.

When he graduated from Chandigarh, he was also in the airwing of the NCC. Around the same time, he was selected for merchant navy. “But two days before leaving for the training, he told his mother that he doesn’t want to be in merchant navy. My wife told him that it was a lucrative job. But he told her ‘Money is not everything, I want to become something in life’”. And he dropped the idea.

“After graduating, my son took admission for MA English at Punjab University in Chandigarh. He did that so that he could prepare for the Combined Defence Services Exam in Chandigarh.

Vikram passed out from IMA in 1997 and was commissioned as a lieutenant into 13 JAK RIF.

“His first posting was in Sopore. He also went for commando training in Karnataka which he enjoyed. He had never seen failure,” says Batra.

“When the war-like situation began in May 1999, he called us and told that his unit is going to Dras sector in Kargil. When you hear the word war, any parent like me will be perturbed but I asked him to perform his duty,” says Batra.

“He went on to the Dras sector and from there, he was sent to Point 5140 which the Pakistani forces had occupied. It was 17,000 to 18000 ft high and even in summer, it is covered with snow. But Vikram didn’t give in to the challenges. He recaptured the peak and messaged his commander, Col Joshi – ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’. He wanted to fight more and recapture more peaks,” the father adds.

Vikram came back next morning to the base camp. “He was suffering from fever, had pain in the chest and his eyes were red. On Point 4875, there were already two companies. But they wanted more reinforcement there and Vikram volunteered to go. The soldiers wanted Vikram as they felt if he was there, they would be safe. He used to tell them, “Don’t fear, come behind me, if something happens, it will happen to me”.

“It was a very crucial peak, there was a tough fight and a lot of casualties on our side. One of his junior officer Naveen Nagappa suffered serious injuries after a hand grenade blast. In the midnight, he was crying in pain. Subedar Raghunath volunteered to go in his place. But Vikram said ‘You will not go, I will go. You have a family’. He continued at the same post and continued the fight,” the father chokes as he recollects his son’s final moments.

“He killed five Pakistani soldiers all alone. An enemy soldier, who was hiding somewhere shot Vikram and the bullet hit him in the chest. That was his last moment,” Batra says

“Earlier, when he recaptured Point 5140, he was recommended ‘Mahaveer Chakra’. But he wanted to do more.”

“When I went to Kargil 10 years ago, Lt General Joshi told me he was beyond any awards. If he is a role model for the country today, I would say this is reason for that,” he adds.