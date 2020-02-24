Namaste Trump in Pics: Here's the first day of Donald Trump's visit

US President Donald Trump's first day of his visit to India was welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration. They went to the Sabarmati Ashram and the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, and later to see the sunset at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Here was how the POTUS' day went in photos for you: