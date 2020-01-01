Naravane hopes for solution to Sino-India border issue

Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday hoped for an “eventual solution” to the vexed Sino-Indian border dispute while asserting that the northern borders would receive equal attention as that of the western frontier.

“We have the Line of Actual Control with China. The border question is yet to be settled. However, we have made a lot of progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders. I am sure that the situation will prevail. And by maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution,” he said on his first day in the office as Army Chief after a ceremonial guard of honour.

Before becoming the Vice Chief at the Army Headquarters, Gen Naravane headed Kolkata-based Eastern Command looking after a large tract of the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control that acts as the de facto border between India and China.

“While we have been giving attention in the past to our western front (border with Pakistan), the northern front also requires an equal amount of attention. And it is in that context we are now going in for embranchment of our capacities along the northern border,” he said.

The Army Chief's comments come weeks after China put forward a draft framework to resolve its protracted boundary dispute with India, even as two sides agreed to formulate a new set of code of conduct to maintain peace along the LAC.

During the 22nd round of Sino-Indian boundary talks in Delhi last month, China proposed “a practical framework for solving the boundary question” and India “attached importance” to it even though sources said it was only a draft and both sides needed to negotiate hard to thrash out the final text.

Meanwhile, Gen Bipin Rawat took over as the new CDS with the aim of bringing greater integration among the three services. Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Admiral Karambir Singh were present when Gen Rawat inspected a tri-service guard of honour outside the South Block.

“The CDS will not try to run a force by his directions. Integration is needed. We have to ensure that 1+1+1 combine of the three services adds up to 5 or 7 and not 3. You have to achieve more through synergy and integration, that is the aim of the CDS,” Gen Rawat said.