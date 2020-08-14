Nation indebted to corona warriors: President Kovind

Nation is indebted to corona warriors who are going out of their way to save lives: President Ram Nath Kovind

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 19:19 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind

On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the nation, said that the youth of India should feel specially proud of being citizens of a free nation.

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he said.

"Nation is indebted to doctors, nurses, health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of the Covid-19 fight," President Kovind said.

