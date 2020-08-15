National Digital Health Mission: All you need to know

While addressing India’s 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the National Digital Health Mission on Saturday.

The “completely technology-based" initiative is set to revolutionise the Indian health sector, the Prime Minister said, explaining that under the project every Indian would get an ID card that would contain all relevant information about their medical history.

In his seventh Independence Day speech, the prime minister said that records of every health test, disease, medication and other details will be kept under a health ID.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said.

Launching the flagship programme which comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the prime minister added, "Technology will be judiciously used to reduce challenges in treatments. Whether it is making a doctor's appointment, depositing money or running around for documents in the hospital, the mission will help remove all such challenges."

Here is everything you need to know about the National Digital Health Mission:

One Nation One Health Card Scheme

The blueprint of the programme was launched last year by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Reports say that under the scheme, if and when a card-holder gets a test, diagnosis or treatment done for any medical condition, the reports will be saved in the card. This will save the card-holder from the effort of carrying their medical reports or records everywhere they go.

Doctors will also be able to access the medical records of their patients through the unique ID of the card. Hospitals, nursing homes and other health centres will enjoy the above-mentioned benefits of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The government has said that it will ensure the security and privacy of personal information.

'Great progress towards digitisation of healthcare'

“The core vision of the NDHM is to turn India into a digital health nation… There is a clear focus on learning the best practices from medically-advanced nations, which have made great progress towards digitisation of healthcare,” said Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO).

Aggarwal added that in case of any medical emergency or requirement, the data can be digitally shared with the service providers at any place in the country.

“It can eliminate the problems caused by the lack of awareness about a patient’s medical history. The implementation of the scheme, therefore, will require massive cooperation and structuring,” he said.