10 arrested for violence in Jamia Millia, none students

Ten people, who have criminal backgrounds, were arrested for their involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia during the protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, officials said on Tuesday.

None of the arrested were students. More anti-social elements who created trouble during the Sunday protest are being tracked, they said.

In a report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said the Delhi Police denied reports about firing bullets at people during the protest even as two persons were admitted to hospitals with bullet injuries. "No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have criminal backgrounds. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

On Sunday, a protest called by Jamia students was joined by locals and others. At least four buses, police and private vehicles were damaged in the incident. Police also entered the university campus without permission from the authorities on Sunday night, lobbed tear gas shells into library and beat up students, prompting protests in campuses across the country on Monday.

Police officials said three of the 10 people arrested are history sheeters. All of them were identified through CCTV and video footage, they said that further investigation has revealed that the arrested men had instigated the crowds and also vandalised public property.

The arrest of anti-social elements raised questions about the police action against the students. AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, "If the students of Jamia were not involved in arson and violence, then a lot of questions need to be answered by Delhi Police about why they entered the Jamia campus and indulged in such brutality towards students."

Meanwhile, protests continued near Jamia as students and local residents marched with tricolour and placards outside the university campus shouting slogans against the government.