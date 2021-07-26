2 Colonels, ex-BSF chief, BSF IG, former RAW official under Pegasus scanner: Report

The then BSF Director General, an BSF Inspector General as well as a retired RAW official and two Army Colonels who took the government to court on various issues were on a leaked list of potential targets for surveillance using the controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The Wire reported that the persons who were potential targets of snooping were then BSF Director General K K Sharma, BSF Inspector General Jagdish Maithani, retired RAW official Jitendra Ojha and Colonels Mukul Dev and Amit Kumar.

Their phone numbers were part of the leaked database accessed by the French media non-profit Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which include Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire.

"Journalists, political opponents, members of the judiciary, cabinet colleagues...now, not even the ARMY spared. There is no ambiguity here. This is a Crime. Who is responsible? #Pegasus. Discuss this in #Parliament today. Prime Minister-Home Minister must answer," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Journalists, political opponents, members of the judiciary, cabinet colleagues... now, not even the ARMY spared. There is no ambiguity here. This is a CRIME. Who is responsible ? #Pegasus Discus this in #Parliament today. PM-HM must answer. https://t.co/tExe7EMi4e — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 26, 2021

According to the publication, Sharma's number appeared in the leaked list a month after his controversial attendance in uniform at a conference organised by RSS-affiliated outfit in Kolkata on 11 February, 2018. However, post-retirement, the Election Commission appointed him special central police observer for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal and Jharkhand, but was replaced following complaints.

Three phone numbers used by Sharma, one of which he still uses after his retirement in 2018, were in the leaked database.

Colonel Dev was identified as a potential target for surveillance in 2019. He had in 2017 sent a legal notice to the Defence Secretary arguing against the government order to scrap free rations for officers who are posted in peace areas.

Colonel Kumar was also selected for potential surveillance at around the same time as Dev. He had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of 356 Army personnel against what they apprehended was an impending dilution of the Armed Forces (Special Forces) Act (AFSPA), the website reported.

BSF IG Maithani, who has been associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs' smart fencing project, also appeared in the list.

