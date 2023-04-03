2 ‘R’s cannot go together – Rahul and Responsibility: Sambit Patra

The BJP, on Monday, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Surat court visit, questioned why besides his family members, several Congress leaders – including chief ministers – were to accompany the disqualified MP, and slammed him for insulting the OBC community.

Holding a press conference in Kolkata, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Gandhi had been found guilty for his objectionable comments was punished by the court and consequently disqualified.

Also Read — Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction on April 3

He questioned if the intent was to put pressure on the judicial process, and the Indian judiciary. “You are only going to augment the kind of words that you have used for the OBC community. You are only going to augment the insult that you have thrown on the OBC community by going, and staging this kind of protest in Surat… Are you trying to pressurise the Indian judiciary through these gimmicks of yours,” he said.

He stated that despite Gandhi having an opportunity to seek forgiveness, he did not. The two ‘R’s cannot go together – Rahul and Responsibility. “The court gives you ample platform to rectify your mistakes,” he said.

Patra said Gandhi lacked regard for the Indian judiciary, and questioned why there was such ‘hatred’ for Indian democracy. He asked why the Gandhi family should be treated differently, legally, from the rest.

Recalling party’s leaders, PV Narasimha Rao, and DK Shivakumar, Patra said that such enthusiasm was not seen when they faced similar situations.