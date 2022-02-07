41 Rajya Sabha MPs participated in debate on Motion of Thanks to President's Address

Forty-one MPs, including three women, participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha that concluded on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to reply on Tuesday.

The debate, which started on Wednesday, lasted for 11:25 hours and would exceed the allocated 12 hours with the reply by Modi. Forty of the MPs, who participated in the debate, belonged to 20 parties while the remaining one was an independent.

After the Prime Minister's reply to the Motion of Thanks, the general discussion on Budget will start for which 11 hours has been allocated. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on February 11.

