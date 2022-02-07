41 RS MPs participated in debate on Motion of Thanks

41 Rajya Sabha MPs participated in debate on Motion of Thanks to President's Address

After the Prime Minister's reply to the Motion of Thanks, the general discussion on Budget will start for which 11 hours have been allocated

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 19:11 ist
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session. Credit: PTI File Photo

Forty-one MPs, including three women, participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha that concluded on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to reply on Tuesday.

The debate, which started on Wednesday, lasted for 11:25 hours and would exceed the allocated 12 hours with the reply by Modi. Forty of the MPs, who participated in the debate, belonged to 20 parties while the remaining one was an independent.

After the Prime Minister's reply to the Motion of Thanks, the general discussion on Budget will start for which 11 hours has been allocated. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on February 11.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
budget session
India News
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 