Aaditya Thackeray to meet Tejashwi Yadav

In a significant development, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray would meet Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday - an important step in forging unity among parties and alliances opposed to the BJP.

Aaditya is the President of Yuva Sena and former minister and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Tejashwi is son of former Bihar Chief Ministers - Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Secretary Suraj Chavan confirmed the visit of Aaditya on Wednesday, however, described it as a courtesy call.

Aaditya would be accompanied by Rajya Sabha members Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi.