Aaditya Thackeray to meet Tejashwi Yadav

Aaditya Thackeray to meet Tejashwi Yadav

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Secretary Suraj Chavan confirmed Aaditya's visit, calling it a courtesy call

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 22:03 ist
Aaditya Thackeray (left) and Tejashwi Yadav (right). Credit: PTI Photos

In a significant development, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray would meet Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday - an important step in forging unity among parties and alliances opposed to the BJP.

Aaditya is the President of Yuva Sena and former minister and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Tejashwi is son of former Bihar Chief Ministers - Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Secretary Suraj Chavan confirmed the visit of Aaditya on Wednesday, however, described it as a courtesy call.

Aaditya would be accompanied by Rajya Sabha members Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aaditya Thackeray
Tejashwi Yadav
BJP
Bihar
Mumbai
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 