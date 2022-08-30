AAP following 'reverse Robinhood' model in Delhi: BJP

AAP following 'reverse Robinhood' model in Delhi: BJP

People had asked for 'pathshala' (schools), but the AAP government gave them 'madhushala' (liquors shops), BJP leader said

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 30 2022, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 13:23 ist
BJP's flag. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a fresh attack on the AAP-led Delhi government, the BJP on Tuesday said 'sharab' (liquor) and 'shiksha' (education) scams had become the "twin towers of corruption" in the Delhi government and the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation was gradually building more floors.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the Delhi government escalated the cost of building classrooms multiple times and projected several schools toilets as classrooms to justify the "bloated" costs.

At a press conference, Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the AAP government was following a 'reverse Robinhood' model wherein money meant for the poor was taken away to fill the coffers of the liquor mafia.

Also Read — CBI found nothing, says Sisodia after locker search

People had asked for 'pathshala' (schools), but the AAP government gave them 'madhushala' (liquors shops), he said, adding, these had become the twin towers of corruption in the capital.

MP Manoj Tiwari cited the incident in which a government school student in outer Delhi’s Nangloi was injured after a ceiling fan in her classroom fell on her head.

"So far, AAP’s morality was falling, and now ceiling fans in their schools are also falling," he said, mocking the Kejriwal government.

Also Read — Ceiling fan falls on Delhi govt school student's head

Semi-permanent structures were used in many government schools and that is the reason why fans are falling off the ceilings, he alleged.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment.

Tiwari also alleged there was a scam in the construction of schools and the government had escalated the cost of construction in many projects multiple times.

He flashed a report claiming that a cost of "Rs 5 lakh was bloated to Rs 33 lakh", and in many schools, toilets were "counted and projected as classrooms" to justify the cost escalation.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government.

