Rahul defamation case: AAP, others comes out in support

AAP, others comes out in support of Rahul held guilty in defamation case

Parties like JMM and NCP also came out in support of Rahul

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 17:29 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

AAP on Thursday came out in full support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a court found him guilty in a defamation case, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched by the ruling BJP to politically annihilate all Opposition leaders.

Parties like JMM and NCP also came out in support of Rahul.

Kejriwal said AAP has differences with the Congress but it was not right to implicate Rahul in a defamation case like the way it has happened.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to target all non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," Kejriwal tweeted.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi gets 2-year jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the BJP was foisting cases on Opposition leaders to eliminate any opposition to the ruling party. 

"They are trying to finish off all Opposition. They want to jail all Opposition leaders. We may have differences with Rahul Gandhi and his party. But this type of action is injustice," Singh said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "respectfully disagree with court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Opposition forms the core of democracy. Dissent should not be stifled. India has a strong tradition of critique. Attempting to reduce this to the viewpoint of one ideology, one party, one leader is unconstitutional and undemocratic."

Though cooperating with the Congress in Parliament, AAP and both the main parties are at loggerheads.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also came out in support of Rahul, as he said he disagreed with the verdict on Rahul despite having full faith in the judicial system.

"Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision to punish Rahul Gandhi-ji in the defamation case. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for democracy and politics of the country... There is no value of democracy in front of 'dhantantra'," Soren tweeted.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "BJP leaders are saying that Rahul Gandhi must learn a lesson from his conviction by Surat court and choose his words before speaking. The same applies to motor-mouths of the #BJP because our Judiciary is Supreme, and it will catch up with them too, sooner rather than later.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
defamation
Hemant Soren

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 