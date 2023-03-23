AAP, others comes out in support of Rahul held guilty in defamation case

AAP on Thursday came out in full support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a court found him guilty in a defamation case, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched by the ruling BJP to politically annihilate all Opposition leaders.

Parties like JMM and NCP also came out in support of Rahul.

Kejriwal said AAP has differences with the Congress but it was not right to implicate Rahul in a defamation case like the way it has happened.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to target all non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," Kejriwal tweeted.

ग़ैर बीजेपी नेताओं और पार्टियों पर मुक़दमे करके उन्हें ख़त्म करने की साज़िश हो रही है हमारे कांग्रेस से मतभेद हैं मगर राहुल गांधी जी को इस तरह मानहानि मुक़दमे में फ़साना ठीक नहीं। जनता और विपक्ष का काम है सवाल पूछना। हम अदालत का सम्मान करते हैं पर इस निर्णय से असहमत हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the BJP was foisting cases on Opposition leaders to eliminate any opposition to the ruling party.

"They are trying to finish off all Opposition. They want to jail all Opposition leaders. We may have differences with Rahul Gandhi and his party. But this type of action is injustice," Singh said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "respectfully disagree with court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Opposition forms the core of democracy. Dissent should not be stifled. India has a strong tradition of critique. Attempting to reduce this to the viewpoint of one ideology, one party, one leader is unconstitutional and undemocratic."

Respectfully disagree with court verdict against @RahulGandhi. Opposition forms core of democracy. Dissent should not be stifled. India has strong tradition of critique. Attempt to reduce this to viewpoint of one ideology, one party, one leader is unconstitutional & undemocratic. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 23, 2023

Though cooperating with the Congress in Parliament, AAP and both the main parties are at loggerheads.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also came out in support of Rahul, as he said he disagreed with the verdict on Rahul despite having full faith in the judicial system.

"Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision to punish Rahul Gandhi-ji in the defamation case. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for democracy and politics of the country... There is no value of democracy in front of 'dhantantra'," Soren tweeted.

न्यायिक व्यवस्था पर पूरा विश्वास रखते हुए भी मानहानि मामले में श्री @RahulGandhi जी को सजा के निर्णय से असहमत हूँ। गैर-भाजपा सरकारों और नेताओं को षडयंत्र का शिकार बनाया जा रहा है। यह देश के लोकतंत्र और राजनीति के लिए चिंता का विषय है।

मगर जनतंत्र के आगे धनतंत्र की कोई बिसात नहीं। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) March 23, 2023

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "BJP leaders are saying that Rahul Gandhi must learn a lesson from his conviction by Surat court and choose his words before speaking. The same applies to motor-mouths of the #BJP because our Judiciary is Supreme, and it will catch up with them too, sooner rather than later.”