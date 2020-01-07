AAP set to return in Delhi: Opinion poll

An opinion poll carried out by ABP News-C Voter has projected an outright win for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

According to the opinion poll, AAP is projected to win 59 of the 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly, eight less than what it had won in 2015.

The BJP, which had managed to win three seats in the outgoing assembly, is expected to perform slightly better by winning eight seats.

Congress, which scored a duck in the 2015 polls, is expected to open its account by winning only three seats, the opinion poll predicted.

In terms of vote share, AAP is projected to continue to rule supreme with 53% votes, and BJP will be way behind with 26% vote share. Congress may have to settle for the third position with 5% votes.