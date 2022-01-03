AAP to miss majority by a whisker in Punjab: Poll

AAP to miss majority by a whisker in Punjab, emerge as Opposition in Goa, Uttarakhand: Poll

In Uttarakhand's 70-member Assembly, AAP could win 4-6 seats, and the Congress 12-16 seats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 03 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 16:06 ist
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could come close to a majority in Punjab and make an entry in the Assemblies of Uttarakhand and Goa, a poll conducted for Times Now Navbharat by VETO has suggested.

According to the survey, AAP is expected to win 53-57 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, falling short of 59-seat majority mark by at least two seats. The Congress will emerge second, the poll said, winning 41 to 45 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to win only 14-17 seats. The BJP and Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress will fail to make an impact, the report said.

Also Read | Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of polls

In Uttarakhand's 70-member Assembly, AAP could win 4-6 seats, and the Congress 12-16 seats, thereby reducing BJP's count in the house from a comfortable 56 in 2017 to a more narrow 42-48 seats this year.

While AAP may not form the government in Goa, it will however finish ahead of the Congress, with a projected 7-11 seats, as opposed to the grand old party's mere 4-6 seats. With an expected 18-22 seats, the BJP may not be able to form a government on its own. The Trinamool Congress, which is making its Goa foray, is not expected to garner even 2 per cent of the votes, the report stated.

The projections, if proven to be correct, will bode well for the AAP, who have rekindled their ambition to become a national outfit after successive failed attempts in other states over the past few years.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Aam Admi Party
AAP
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 