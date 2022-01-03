AAP to miss majority by a whisker in Punjab, emerge as Opposition in Goa, Uttarakhand: Poll

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could come close to a majority in Punjab and make an entry in the Assemblies of Uttarakhand and Goa, a poll conducted for Times Now Navbharat by VETO has suggested.

According to the survey, AAP is expected to win 53-57 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, falling short of 59-seat majority mark by at least two seats. The Congress will emerge second, the poll said, winning 41 to 45 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to win only 14-17 seats. The BJP and Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress will fail to make an impact, the report said.

In Uttarakhand's 70-member Assembly, AAP could win 4-6 seats, and the Congress 12-16 seats, thereby reducing BJP's count in the house from a comfortable 56 in 2017 to a more narrow 42-48 seats this year.

While AAP may not form the government in Goa, it will however finish ahead of the Congress, with a projected 7-11 seats, as opposed to the grand old party's mere 4-6 seats. With an expected 18-22 seats, the BJP may not be able to form a government on its own. The Trinamool Congress, which is making its Goa foray, is not expected to garner even 2 per cent of the votes, the report stated.

The projections, if proven to be correct, will bode well for the AAP, who have rekindled their ambition to become a national outfit after successive failed attempts in other states over the past few years.

