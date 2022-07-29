Adhir writes to President Murmu, apologises for his 'rashtrapatni' remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu apologising for using an inappropriate expression to describe her post.
In his letter, Chowdhury said, "I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same."
Also watch | Adhir Chowdhury is used to making controversial remarks: Jairam Thakur
Chowdhury had driven him and his party straight into a controversy by describing President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni", a "derogatory" remark the ruling BJP utilised to corner the main Opposition party in Parliament by demanding Sonia Gandhi's apology.
It also led to a face-off between Sonia and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Thursday when the Congress president was talking to senior BJP MP Rama Devi.
Chowdhury's remarks had led to disruption in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with the BJP MPs accusing the Congress of insulting the President, who is a tribal.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia
Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message
'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony
In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity
Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely
DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam
Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open