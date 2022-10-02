After Jatav votes, BJP working towards consolidating SC votes in Uttar Pradesh

After its success with the Jatav votes in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working for the Scheduled Caste votes for the 2024 election. The party has a slew of initiatives as a part of a massive outreach programme towards the community. This includes meeting prominent SC individuals, meeting SC students and holding “baithaks” among the community across the country.

The campaign has been initiated by the party’s SC Morcha on September 17, Modi’s birthday, and is scheduled to end by November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day.

Across 74,000 villages, towns and bastis, the party is going to hold meetings with people from the community to speak to them about the Modi government’s schemes and welfare measures them.

Also Read | SC/ST quota: All-party meet on October 7

SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya said that the move was mainly to counter “disinformation” among SC voters. “There are rumours that reservation will be cancelled, and people have been told that no ration will be given to them. All of these are false claims and it is important for us to be on the ground to counter these claims,” Arya said.

To this end, the party has created a “folder” which has data about the schemes that have benefitted the SC community, how previous governments "ignored" the community and details of how some of the important places which were landmarks for B R Ambedkar were declared “Panchteerth” by the Modi government.

“Our country has been under the Congress rule or under a government supported by the Congress for more than 57 years, and yet, Ambedkar or his life was not commemorated,” said Arya.

In booths where there are more than 100 votes of the SC community, the BJP is appointing a party worker to ensure that they become the party’s supporters.

The BJP is also meeting with students from the SC community across 75,000 hostels around the country, to tell them about the post-matric and school-level scholarships available for the SC community. In addition to that, the SC Morcha is also meeting with prominent individuals of the SC community in each district; including NGO workers, sportsmen, retired officials, lawyers, doctors, etc. The SC Morcha has asked state units to ensure that they meet with at least 25 such individuals in each district.

BJP leaders said that 35 per cent of all SC voters are covered by at least one of the Modi government’s schemes.

The move, leaders said, is aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has been prompted by an increase of over 13 per cent of SC votes (Jatav) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year. Given the number of SC votes, the campaign is now rolled out across 30 states with a key push in states like UP, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the community’s presence is significant.