After Pragya row, panel for code of conduct for MPs

BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks purportedly hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot has prompted a parliamentary panel to speed up its task to issue a Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha members.

Meeting under the shadow of Pragya's remarks that sparked off outrage, the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics met here on Monday afternoon and decided to seek suggestions from floor leaders of all parties in the Lower House on formulating guidelines on the conduct of parliamentarians.

“We have decided to seek suggestions from floor leaders in the next one month,” a member of the committee told DH, refusing to say whether a reference to Pragya was made in the meeting on Monday.

The committee was tasked with formulating a Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha members in 2015 when it was chaired by BJP veteran L K Advani.

Pragya had apologised for her remarks twice in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but members were keen to take up the matter to the ethics committee.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may refer Pragya's notice for moving a breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi to the privileges committee. Pragya had submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat after the Congress leader called her a terrorist.

Parliament sources said calling a lawmaker a terrorist without any legal conviction was a “serious” matter that should require deliberations in the committee.