Agitating farmers begin day-long fast; stir intensifies

Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm laws

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast and appealed to the Centre to shun ego

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 10:40 ist
As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday. Credit: AFP

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, "Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border."

Track live updates of farmers' protest here

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislations.

A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.

In view of the nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Farmer protests
Delhi protests

What's Brewing

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ turned women on to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ turned women on to chess

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament: Oxymoronic?

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament: Oxymoronic?

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

Off the record: December 14, 2020

Off the record: December 14, 2020

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

 