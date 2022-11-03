Ahead of polls, Congress eyes alliance with NCP in Gujarat

With an aim to maximise anti-BJP votes, Congress is exploring an alliance with NCP in Gujarat which will go to polls on December 1 and 5.

Sources said the discussions on seat sharing has started and Congress’ Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma and senior NCP leader Praful Patel will take it forward.

Congress and NCP were unable to settle their differences during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and fought the polls separately though they had an understanding in the 2017 Assembly elections.

However, this time, both the parties are inclined to bury the differences and find a middle ground to accommodate the interests of both the sides. NCP wants Congress to be magnanimous.

“The talks are on. Things will be finalised soon,” Sharma told reporters here.

The CPI(M) has already initiated talks with “other secular forces” to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress is keenly watching the AAP’s foray into Gujarat, amid reports that it has some impact, especially in the urban areas. Congress has alleged that the AAP has entered Gujarat not to form the government but to minimise the gains of Congress.

“It will be a bi-polar contest. The fight is between Congress and BJP,” Sharma said. On Monday, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to give much credence to AAP's perceived surge in Gujarat, saying his party will win the state elections riding on a "massive" anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP.

Rahul has said that there is not much for the AAP in the ground. “AAP is BJP’s B-team. They have paid workers and the media is furthering their perception,” Sharma added.

Congress is also using the Morbi tragedy to put the BJP government in Gujarat in the dock.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge continued his attack on the BJP on Wednesday too and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up his government to come clean.

“In the Morbi bridge collapse, the rusted cable of the bridge was repaired, the bridge was opened on October 26 without fitness certificate and official consent, the contractor was not qualified for the job and the municipality chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy. Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of god? The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process," he said.