Ahead of polls, PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Siddarthanagar.

PM Narendra Modi launches 9 medical colleges in Siddarthanagar. pic.twitter.com/5kApUzAgNm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2021

PM Modi will later launch "Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana" in Varanasi and he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: