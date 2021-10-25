Ahead of polls, PM inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP

Ahead of polls, PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 11:32 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh's Siddarthanagar.

PM Modi will later launch "Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana" in Varanasi and he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said.

More to follow...

