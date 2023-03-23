AIADMK factional feud plays out in Tamil Nadu Assembly 

AIADMK’s internal tussle spilt over to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday with interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and his colleagues vehemently protesting Speaker M Appavu’s decision to allow expelled leader O Panneerselvam to speak in the House.

When Panneerselvam said the “AIADMK supports re-enacting” the bill banning online rummy, Palaniswami, who is the Leader of the Opposition, rose from his seat to protest against the Speaker’s decision. AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami were on their feet, saying Panneerselvam was not a member of the AIADMK and should not be allowed to speak on behalf of the party.

“You allowed one member from each party to speak on the bill. N Thalavai Sundaram spoke from AIADMK and how can you allow another person to speak on behalf of our party? I lead the AIADMK, and I am the Leader of the Opposition. It should be based on the majority of the MLAs. How can this be done?” Palaniswami asked.

In his response, the Speaker said he gave a chance to Panneerselvam to speak in the Assembly only because of him being a former chief minister and a senior member of the House.

“I didn’t mention he was the deputy leader of the Opposition, or he was a member of the AIADMK. I admit Edappadi K Palaniswami is the principal opposition leader. I couldn’t deny him an opportunity when he asked permission to speak on an important bill. He is a very senior member of the House,” Appavu added.

Even as the Speaker was speaking, AIADMK MLAs, who rose from their seats, were involved in a heated exchange with P H Manoj Pandian, a legislator who owes allegiance to Panneerselvam.

At one point, Manoj Pandian raised his voice against his former party colleagues for addressing him in “singular” and they were involved in a verbal duel. AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy was seen asking his colleagues not to engage with Manoj Pandian, even as members of the treasury benches were watching the scenes in rapt attention.

At this point, the AIADMK members, who were not convinced by the Speaker’s reply, staged a walkout, even as the bill was taken up for voting. However, they came back to the House within a few minutes.

Later, Panneerselvam and Manoj Pandian went to the Speaker’s chair and requested him to grant them a chance to respond to AIADMK’s objection to the chance given to him. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam don’t see eye-to-eye after the July 11 General Council meeting, but their seats are next to each other in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The two leaders are fighting out in the courts on several issues.