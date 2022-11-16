Ajay Maken unwilling to stay on as Congress Rajasthan in-charge, writes to Kharge

Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Ajay Maken expressed his unwillingness to continue as the state in-charge, and wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday about the same.

He said that his unwillingness was due to "developments that took place in Jaipur on September 25" and said that it warranted having a new in-charge of Rajasthan. He stressed that since the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to Rajasthan, it's important to have a new state in-charge soon.

More to follow...