Ajit Pawar on rumours of rift in NCP: 'Can’t even go to washroom?'

A day after reports surfaced that he left the Nationalist Congress Party’s convention in New Delhi midway, Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the news was misleading and that he had just gone to the washroom.

“I have been sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion,” Pawar, a four-time former Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters in Mumbai, on Monday. “…can’t I even go to the washroom?”

The convention, attended by top leaders, including party president Sharad Pawar, was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Ajit, Pawar senior’s nephew, left the stage just moments after party leader and Maharashtra unit President Jayant Patil was asked to speak—sparking off rumours of a rift within the party.

“Media should report based on facts. I am here to speak on the ongoing issues in the state…but remember, it was the national convention and accordingly the state unit president (Patil) spoke,” he said.

His exasperation with repeated questions was evident in his answer, “I am not upset; do you want me to write it on stamp paper? …My party has never neglected me.”

According to reports, NCP general secretary Praful Patel had announced that Ajit Pawar will speak before Sharad Pawar’s concluding remark. However, when Ajit’s turn came, he was not at the dais. However, the NCP supremo had already started speaking by the time Ajit returned, sources said.