All governments need to follow Mahatma's path: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday paid floral floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and advised all governments to follow the path shown by the leader.

"Gandhiji had said that my life is my message. If today's governments adopt it, then more than half of the problems can be solved, this is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters after paying floral tributes to Gandhi at the secretariat here.

He said on the leader's death anniversary all should decide how to follow the path of non-violence, truth and brotherhood.

"The whole country should follow this path, only then a perfect atmosphere for a democracy will be created," Gehlot said, adding that "a tense atmosphere" existed due to protests in the country.

"There are demonstrations all around. There was no need for it but it is happening for some reasons. There is a need to contemplate on it," he said.

Gehlot stressed that those who ran governments have the duty to listen to people and solve their problems.