Amid escalating tension in Punjab Congress, Harish Rawat flies to Chandigarh to meet CM Amarinder Singh

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 12:45 ist
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat. Credit: PTI file photo

Amidst escalating tensions within the Punjab Congress, the state in-charge, Harish Rawat, flew to Chandigarh in a state government chopper to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana.

The developments come amid a buzz cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may be appointed as the state party chief.

On Friday, the Punjab Congress row further escalated with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writing an anguished letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi as the countdown to a final decision on the vexed issue began after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and the party in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat earlier in the day.

In his letter, Singh is learnt to have expressed his serious reservation over the possible appointment of Sidhu as the state party chief, saying it can adversely impact the party's prospects in the polls. Singh has raised the issue of "ignoring the old guard". Both Rawat and Sidhu, who are in Delhi, remained tight-lipped. The former is likely to meet the CM in Chandigarh on Saturday.

On Thursday, both Singh and Sidhu held separate meetings with their supporters in Chandigarh after Rawat's remarks to a TV channel fuelled speculation that Sidhu is tipped to be the  PCC chief.

Read more: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Punjab Congress revamp

While the local media reported that a miffed Singh may not contest or campaign for the party, the CM's advisor had, hours after Rawat's clarification that he did not say Sidhu will become PCC chief, took to Twitter to clarify that talks about him withdrawing from the contest are speculation and that the Chief Minister will lead from the front to make Congress victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls.

