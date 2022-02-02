Amit Shah forced Manipur delegation to take shoes off before meeting him, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of not allowing a delegation from Manipur to wear their shoes inside his residence when he met them.

Rahul made the charge during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, saying it was a reflection of a sense that “I am bigger and you are nobody”.

He said that one of the leaders, whom he did not name, told him that he was part of a delegation which met Shah recently. The leader told Rahul that he has never felt so insulted, the Congress leader said.

According to Rahul, the delegation was asked to take off their shoes before entering Shah’s house. The delegation went inside and then met Shah, who was wearing his chappal.

“Why is it that people from Manipur cannot wear their shoes. This is not the way to deal with people…It reflects a sense that I am bigger and you are nobody. I will wear (shoes) and you will not,” he said.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal sought to counter Rahul saying it was a “ridiculous” argument and there were religious sensitivities involved.

Emphasising that it is a sensitive matter, Goyal claimed it was an attack on the religion and everybody has sensitivities about faith.

When a BJP MP said that it was part of culture, Rahul shot back, saying that as not his culture that he would wear chappal and not allow those who came to meet him wear their footwear.

This was not the lone statement that invited the wrath of BJP Ministers and leaders. To his comments that the government was using judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus to target states, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded his apology.

On Rahul talking about the return of the idea of kingdom and king not listening to people, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader is getting to say what he wants to because of the Gandhi family but the Prime Minister has won people's hearts and is a democratically elected leader.

