Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh

Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Sunday sounded the saffron party's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a rally in Indore, Shah said, "This is the start of our campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023."

VIDEO | "This is the start of our campaign for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023," says Amit Shah in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/S8x4y4zppN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Shah went on "thank" the people of Madhya Pradesh for voting for the BJP in 2014 and 2019.

VIDEO | "I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh for voting for BJP in 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections," says Amit Shah as he addresses 'Booth Sammelan' in Indore. pic.twitter.com/Q5doVPPw5A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Continuing his speech, Shah attacked the Congress, accusing the grand old party of doing nothing for the poor over the past 70 years, and compared the work done by the Modi government to this.

"Today PM Modi is known as the 'messiah of the poor' due to welfare work done for them," the Union minister said, heaping praise on the Prime Minister.

