Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 16:33 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Sunday sounded the saffron party's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a rally in Indore, Shah said, "This is the start of our campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023."

Shah went on "thank" the people of Madhya Pradesh for voting for the BJP in 2014 and 2019.

Continuing his speech, Shah attacked the Congress, accusing the grand old party of doing nothing for the poor over the past 70 years, and compared the work done by the Modi government to this.

"Today PM Modi is known as the 'messiah of the poor' due to welfare work done for them," the Union minister said, heaping praise on the Prime Minister.

More to follow...

Amit Shah
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics

