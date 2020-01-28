Anti-CAA protesters will rape sisters, daughters: BJP MP on Shaheen Bagh

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma has now made another controversial statement during the Assembly poll campaign claiming that lakhs of people are coming to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Shaheen Bagh and they could enter one's house to rape and murder their sisters and daughters. Earlier, a video of Verma also surfaced in which he was heard saying that once BJP government is in power, all mosques that had come up on the government land in his constituency will be razed.

Verma, the West Delhi MP who is the son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, on Shaheen Bagh was the remark during his interaction with news agency ANI, which tweeted a part of the video of its interaction with him.

In the video, Verma said AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have made it clear that they stand with the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

"People of Delhi know that a fire was started in Kashmir some years ago where sisters and daughters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. That fire had spread to Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad and Kerala. That fire has now started in one of the corners of Delhi. Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). That fire can now enter Delhi's houses anytime. People of Delhi will have to take think and take a decision," he said.

"These people can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. Today, there is time. Tomorrow, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji will not come to save you. Tomorrow, (Home Minister Amit) Shah will not come to save you. This is the time to decide and if they take a decision keeping this in mind, it will be good. They will be safe. They will feel safe till Narendra Modi remains the Prime Minister," he said.

During a campaign meeting on Monday, he also made another comment about razing mosques in his constituency. "When BJP forms the government on February 11 (counting day), within one month, mosques that have come up on the government land will not be spared. All such mosques will be removed," he said during a meeting on Monday.

On Monday, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur stoked a controversy when chanted the slogan"desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)..." to which the crowd responded, "goli maaro saalon ko (shoot them all)," prompting Delhi Chief Electoral Office to seek a report from Returning Officer of Rithala Assembly seat. Thakur was speaking at a campaign meeting in Rithala, which was later addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has been upping the ante on Shaheen Bagh in the campaign with several leaders from BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah to local leaders continuously referring to the protest held here.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, as well as senior BJP leaders like Vijay Goel and Sambit Patra, have addressed press conferences on the issue. In one of the campaign meetings, Shah had said that Delhi should be free of Shaheen Baghs while Goel and Patra had described Shaheen Bagh as "Shame Bagh".