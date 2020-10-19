'Anyone with self-respect won't continue in the post', Sharad Pawar hits out at Governor Koshyari

The controversy over the letter of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue of re-opening of temples refuses to die down.

A day after Shiv Sena appeared a bit soft, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has hit out at the Governor.

It may be recalled, last week Pawar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Centre too had expressed its displeasure with Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning the language used by the Governor.

“I have read the letter. He has made a passing reference. I believe some restraint could have been exercised,” Shah had said in a TV interview, to a question on the controversy.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Pawar said anybody with self-respect would not continue in the post. “After the Union Home Minister’s statement expressing disappointment over language in the letter, anybody with self-respect will take a call on whether to continue in the post or not,” Pawar said.

His statement comes a day after Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said they are satisfied with the response of the government. “The Governor’s letter followed by the Chief Minister’s reply was an unavoidable controversy and we haven’t started it. But we are satisfied with the Union Home Minister’s stand and thank him for understanding the reason for our anger,’’ said Raut, a close aide of Thackeray.