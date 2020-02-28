Arrest him: Delhi University students' union says of alumni Kapil Mishra

The students union of Delhi School of Social Work (DSSW) in Delhi University where BJP leader Kapil Mishra studied demanded his arrest for his "hate speech", saying the image of their institution was tarnished by him through his "provocative acts and communal statements".

"In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we also have blot such as our alumni BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has organised recent Delhi riots and incited mob to disturb communal harmony of the city," the students' union said in a statement. Mishra had denied any hand in the violence.

It said the department played an eminent role in addressing worst situation like the 1947 partition riots and 1984 riots and it has contributed several social workers, activists, academicians, leaders and bureaucrats to the country who are trying to bring positive changes.

"In past 3-4 days community fabric has been tarnished and many people have lost their lives, thousands of people have lost their home and livelihood. We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied Social Work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements," the statement said.

"We demand Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action against all such people," the students' body said adding the DSSW fraternity is against the hatred, violence and communalism "spread by" Mishra, who has also "maligned" the profession.

Mishra is accused of inciting people last Sunday in Maujpur in opposition to the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at nearby Jafrabad where agitators had blocked traffic.

He had then given an ultimatum that the protesters should be removed within three days and soon after he left the place, stone pelting started from both sides, which was the starting point of the communal clashes in north-east Delhi.