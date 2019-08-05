Article 370 revoked: Swaroopanandendra hails decision

Popular Telugu seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham, reacting to the union government's decision to repeal Article 370, said that he will be able to visit the Goddess Saraswathi temple in the Pak Occupied Kashmir. The seer, who is the spiritual guru of both the chief ministers of Telugu states, wishes to pray at that temple after the Chaturmasa Deeksha that ends in October.

The seer in a statement here said he hopes that the government could now help the seers of the country to renovate the temple which is in dilapidated condition after years of neglect. “Sarada Peetham would extend all cooperation if the Centre comes forward. Crores of Hindus are waiting for this opportunity to visit the most important of the 18 Shakthi Peethams”, he said.

The seer explained that Adi Sankaracharya visited the 18 Shakthi Peetham. “Pakistan blocked Indians from visiting this powerful shrine for decades. The restrictions forced many of us to complete praying at all the eighteen Peethams. We are sure, the Indian government will bring back the powerful Peetham in our territory”, the seer said. Swaroopananda is currently camping at Rishikesh.