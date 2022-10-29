CEC purposely not declaring Gujarat poll dates: Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot alleges CEC intentionally not announcing Gujarat assembly election dates

Gehlot also condemned the state government for arresting Congress workers who protested with black flags during the PM Modi's Surat visit

IANS
IANS, Surat,
  • Oct 29 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 14:39 ist
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the Chief Election Commission (CEC) is "intentionally" holding back the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly poll dates, so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can address more and more meetings and inaugurate or dedicate projects to the state to woo electorate.

However, at the same time, he also said that election dates are likely to be announced soon, for which the Congress party and workers are ready and reaching out to all sections of the society.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to pick CM face for AAP

Addressing media persons here, he challenged the BJP government to restore the old pension scheme for government employees as the Rajasthan government did.

If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will implement all the good schemes in the state too, he claimed.

He condemned the Gujarat government's action of arresting Congress workers who protested with black flags during the Prime Minister's visit to Surat and arrested them under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).

Taking a jibe at the BJP-ruled Gujarat government, the Congress leader said, "Showing black flag or protesting is a crime in Gujarat."

