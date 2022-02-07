Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal booked for violating EC guideline on rallies

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP government, saying the "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself", as farmers and youngsters have "made up their mind" to defeat the BJP. Shortly after the Congress announced Charanjit Singh Channi's name as its chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab Assembly election on Sunday, the BJP said it will make no difference to the grand old party's poll prospects. Track latest updates of the Assembly elections here!
Man arrested for putting up board banning BJP leaders
A man has been arrested for allegedly putting up a board, banning BJP leaders and workers from entering his village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.
The police rushed in after getting information that some people were not allowing some BJP workers to enter the Bichpuri Sailab village located in the Gunnaur area and arrested their leader Niranjan Singh.
Sunil Jakhar announces retirement from electoral politics
UP Polls | Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) assembly constituencies today.
Brahmin not caste but superior way of living life: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Brahmin is not a caste but a superior way of living a life, senior BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday, noting that his party works for all without any discrimination.
In BJP candidate list, wives out, husbands in
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied tickets to wives of two party leaders but has nominated their husbands for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal booked for violating EC guideline on rallies
Case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD candidate from Faridkot, Parambans Singh Romana & others for violation of EC's guideline of maximum of 1,000 people at physical rallies. As per Returning Officer's report, over 6,000 people gathered at the rally.
Virtual rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana watched by over 11 lakh people through live viewing, other social media platforms: Congress
Declaring CM face won't make any difference to Cong's poll prospects in Punajb: BJP
Shortly after the Congress announced Charanjit Singh Channi's name as its chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab Assembly election on Sunday, the BJP said it will make no difference to the grand old party's poll prospects.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took jibes at the ruling party in the state over the announcement.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab polls.
Modi bats for Adityanath as UP's next CM, says will make up for time lost due to pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday indicated that Yogi Adityanath is the BJP’s choice as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying if his government is formed again he would make up for the time lost by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PM’s remarks at a virtual poll rally went beyond praise for Adityanath for the work done by the state’s BJP government during his term –- and appeared to settle the debate over the party’s CM face in these assembly elections.
The virtual rally, his third recently for UP, comes just days before the first phase of polling on February 10.
First-phase polling will be eye-opener for BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP government, saying the "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself", as farmers and youngsters have "made up their mind" to defeat the BJP. It was Akhilesh Yadav’s first meeting in Karhal after he filed his nomination papers from the assembly seat in the Mainpuri district.
The first round of the seven-phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly pollsis scheduled to be held on February 10. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.
Muzaffarnagar not stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches: Tikait
With Assembly polls less than a week away in western Uttar Pradesh, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait made a veiled attack on the ruling BJP on Sunday as he said Muzaffarnagar is "not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches".
The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said those talking on communal lines will not witness electoral gains in the region.
"Western Uttar Pradesh wants to talk about development. Those talking about Hindu, Muslim, Jinnah, religion will lose votes. Muzaffarnagar is not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches," Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi.
Eye on Dalit votes, Rahul picks Channi over Sidhu as Punjab CM face
Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi (48) was on Sunday officially named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate by Rahul Gandhi, laying to rest the lingering suspense over its CM face for the ensuing Punjab elections on February 20.
Akhilesh invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee, promises to make his native place district
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had a dig at the BJP government for not taking any interest in developing Bateshwar, the native village of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and promised to establish a university in his name there and make it a district if his party formed the next government in the state after the forthcoming assembly polls.
SP lodges complaint with EC against Lucknow's district panchayati raj officer
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow is working to influence the upcoming biennial polls to the state legislative council, and urged the CEO to transfer him immediately.
In a letter to the CEO, state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said the poll schedule for the members of the legislative council from the local authorities has been announced and the election process is underway.
He alleged that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow, Shashwat Singh, is acting like a worker of the ruling BJP and building pressure on people to vote for the saffron party.
BJP names 45 more candidates for UP polls
The BJP named 45 more candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar.
Daya Shankar Singh and his wife Swati Singh, currently a minister in the state government, were both seeking the party ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar, a seat currently represented in the Assembly by the latter, but the ruling party fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from there.
The party has dropped the incumbent MLA, Surendra Singh, and fielded state minister Anand Swaroop Shukla from Bairia.